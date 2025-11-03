Florida Collector Extravaganza brings nostalgic toys, comics, and retro gaming to Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Hundreds of fans gathered at the Florida Center in Tampa to celebrate their favorite childhood memories at the Florida Collector Extravaganza, an event filled with vintage toys, comics, and retro video games.

Attendees explored more than 20,000 square feet of collectibles, ranging from Hot Wheels and GI Joe figures to classic comic books and Funko Pop displays. Vendors offered both vintage and modern treasures, giving guests the chance to browse items tied to beloved franchises and characters.

Organizers said the goal was to create a space where collectors could come together, share stories, and find rare pieces that spark nostalgia.

"I just wanted to buy more toys myself, and then I started looking and just put it out there, and there wasn't at the time that was like that," said an organizer. "It was really about ComicCon, not that there's nothing wrong with that comics stuff, but I just went to the ComicCon and there wasn't anything for me to buy. So for me personally, I was like Hey, I want to put the show on, so there should be something that's affordable and people can come out."

From pop culture memorabilia to hard-to-find vintage items, the Florida Collector Extravaganza provided a full day of shopping, reminiscing, and connecting with fellow enthusiasts.