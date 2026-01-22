Artificial intelligence is becoming an everyday part of life, from customer service chatbots to social media and image generators. Now, Florida lawmakers are considering new legislation aimed at putting guardrails on how the rapidly growing technology can be used.

The proposal, known as the Artificial Intelligence Bill of Rights, is designed to establish boundaries for AI use while giving consumers more control over their personal data.

Florida Lawmakers consider bill to set limits on artificial intelligence

Supporters said the bill focuses on transparency, privacy, and protections for children.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said, “We can never relieve ourselves of our responsibilities to think for ourselves."

The legislation would limit how AI systems can collect, use, or sell personal data, applying new rules to both government agencies and private companies. One provision would restrict the use of a persons AI- generated name, image, or likeness.

Republican State Senator Tom Leek is the sponsor of the bill. He said, "It is purposely and deliberately targeted at those protections, and not the world, the universe of things that could be done."

Another major focus of the bill is protecting children online. The proposal would give parents more control over how minors interact with AI-powered tools on digital platforms.

The AI Bill of Rights has drawn bipartisan support, with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle calling it a necessary first step.

Democratic Senator Carlos Guillermo Smith said, “I think that this AI Bill of Rights is a strong and a necessary first step."

Family advocacy groups have also voiced support.

John Labriola from the Christian Family Coalition said, "The AI industry is a highly unregulated industry that really needs guardrails to be put in place."

Despite broad support, some critics worry the parental access provisions could lead platforms to collect more user data.

Others argue the bill does not go far enough in regulating AI.

The AI Bill of Rights is still moving through the Florida legislature. If it clears through the House and Senate, Governor DeSantis is expected to sign it.