Florida man crashed drug-carrying drone into home: HCSO

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man was arrested after he crashed a drug-carrying drone into a home.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said a man crashed his drone carrying drugs into the house on Aug 19.

Video provided by HCSO shows the drone operator, Jason Brooks, 49, at the front door of the home after he allegedly crashed the drone in the house.

Body camera video shows Brooks discussing with deputies how the locator on the drone shows it is in the back of the home.

HCSO said the homeowners gave the drone to deputies who found multiple bags of narcotics containing methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Brooks was wanted on an out-of-county warrant and was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and deliver.