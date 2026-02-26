Florida man found guilty of attempted manslaughter over mutual love interest in 2024: SAO

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man was found guilty of attempted manslaughter after a shooting stemming from a love triangle argument in 2024.

The Hillsborough County State Attorney’s Office, 13th Judicial Circuit said Sonny Sanborn is facing a minimum of 30 years and up to life in prison after he was found guilty of attempted manslaughter.

On March 29, 2024, Sanborn was in an argument with the victim over a mutual love interest and shot the victim in front of a trailer home on Raulerson Road in Riverview. The bullet traveled through the victim's left arm and left leg at a home on Raulerson Road in Riverview. The victim was transported to Tampa General Hospital, as the injury required surgery.

The State Attorney’s Office said Sanborn qualifies as a Prison Releasee Reoffender because this is his second offense within three years of his release from another felony. Under the statute, he must serve at least 30 years in prison.

Sanborn's sentencing is scheduled for April 1.