Teen grazed by a bullet, taken to hospital after shooting in Tampa: TPD

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police Department (TPD) said a teen was taken to the hospital after a shot was fired at a park in Tampa.

TPD said a female in her mid-teens was grazed by a bullet and sustained minor injuries after a shooting at E. Cayuga Street and North 30th Street around 4 p.m. Friday.

The teen was taken to the hospital for treatment.

TPD said a group of teens, around 20 to 30, were gathered at a nearby park when one of the teens fired a shot.

Detectives said they have leads of a possible person of interest in the shooting.

