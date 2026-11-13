Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
1  WX Alert
NewsHillsborough County

Florida Strawberry Festival 2027 lineup released

Florida-Strawberry-Festival-Sound-Stage.jpg
<a href="https://www.facebook.com/FLStrawberryFestival" target="_blank" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000166-2180-db7f-a1fe-f3a47dc60000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1605797327911,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000166-787a-d4a0-af7e-fdffdc870000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1605797327911,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000166-787a-d4a0-af7e-fdffdc870000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;target&quot;:&quot;NEW&quot;,&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;url&quot;:&quot;https://www.facebook.com/FLStrawberryFestival&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000175-e0fa-de80-adf5-e0ff9e8b0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a&quot;},&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;Florida Strawberry Festival&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000175-e0fa-de80-adf5-e0ff9e7d0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">Florida Strawberry Festival</a>
Florida-Strawberry-Festival-Sound-Stage.jpg
Posted
and last updated
Add Tampa Bay 28 as a Google Preferred Source

PLANT CITY, Fla. — The Florida Strawberry Festival announced the lineup of artists performing on the Wish Farms Soundstage at the 2027 event.

The Florida Strawberry Festival is an 11-day community event celebrating the strawberry harvest in Hillsborough County.

Lineup:

March 4

  • 3:30 p.m. The Oak Ridge Boys
  • 7:30 p.m. Styx

March 5

  • 3:30 p.m. Tommy James & The Shondells
  • 7:30 p.m. Josiah Queen

March 6

  • 3:30 p.m. Shaboozey
  • 7:30 p.m. Max McNown

March 7

  • 6:30 p.m. Hudson Westbrook with McCoy Moore

March 8

  • 3:30 p.m. Tanya Tucker
  • 7:30 p.m. Maverick City

March 9

  • 3:30 p.m. Roots & Boots featuring Sammy Kershaw, Collin Raye & Aaron Tippin
  • 7:30 p.m. Travis Tritt

March 10

  • 3:30 p.m. Micky Dolenz: 60 Years of The Monkees
  • 7:30 p.m. 38 Special

March 11

  • 3:30 p.m. Grand Funk Railroad
  • 7:30 p.m. Charlie Wilson

Mar. 12

  • 3:30 p.m. Lorrie Morgan
  • 7:30 p.m. Becky G

March 13

  • 7:30 p.m. Jamey Johnson

March 14

  • 7:30 p.m. Train

The 91st annual event will take place from March 4 to 14, 2027. Tickets for gate admission and headline entertainment shows will go on sale Dec. 10 at 8 a.m.

HOA said yes, but the CDD says no: Sun City Center homeowners ordered to remove backyard fences

For years, homeowners in one Hillsborough County neighborhood had fences around their backyards — fences that were approved by their homeowners' association. But now, another organization with government powers says some of those fences are blocking drainage easements and have to go, at the owners' expense.

Sun City Fences

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.