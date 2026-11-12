Pedestrian dies after being struck by TECO Line Streetcar in Tampa: TPD

TAMPA, Fla. — A pedestrian died after being struck by a trolley in Tampa late Wednesday night, according to the Tampa Police Department (TPD).

TPD said officers responded around 11 p.m. Wednesday to the 700 block of Channelside Drive after receiving reports of a pedestrian struck by a trolley, according to a press release.

Investigators said the adult man was seated along the edge of the trolley tracks when he stood up and walked into the path of the approaching trolley.

The trolley immediately stopped, according to police.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. Police said additional information will be released as it becomes available.