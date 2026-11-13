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Reported shooting, large law enforcement presence outside barbershop in Riverview

Reported shooting, law enforcement presence outside barbershop in Riverview
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Reported shooting, law enforcement presence outside barbershop in Riverview
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RIVERVIEW, Fla. — There was a reported shooting and a large law enforcement presence outside a barbershop in Riverview on Thursday evening.

The barbershop is Southern Stylez Barber Shop, located in the 10000 block of US-301.

Tampa Bay 28 has a crew on the scene working to get more details.

HOA said yes, but the CDD says no: Sun City Center homeowners ordered to remove backyard fences

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Sun City Fences

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