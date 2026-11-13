Reported shooting, large law enforcement presence outside barbershop in Riverview

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — There was a reported shooting and a large law enforcement presence outside a barbershop in Riverview on Thursday evening.
The barbershop is Southern Stylez Barber Shop, located in the 10000 block of US-301.
Tampa Bay 28 has a crew on the scene working to get more details.
HOA said yes, but the CDD says no: Sun City Center homeowners ordered to remove backyard fences
For years, homeowners in one Hillsborough County neighborhood had fences around their backyards — fences that were approved by their homeowners' association. But now, another organization with government powers says some of those fences are blocking drainage easements and have to go, at the owners' expense.
Sun City Fences