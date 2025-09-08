Florida Strawberry Festival announces theme for 2026 event

PLANT CITY, Fla. — The Florida Strawberry Festival has announced the theme for its 91st annual event, happening in 2026.

The theme of the 2026 Strawberry Festival will be "Still Growing." A new theme is created each year for the Festival to give festivalgoers a glimpse into the experience they can expect during the event.

"Still Growing' beautifully captures who we are as a Festival and as a community," said Florida Strawberry Festival Chairman of the Board Pam Warnock. "We are growing in the number of guests we welcome, in the rides and attractions we offer, in our agriculture and livestock shows, and in the strawberries that make Plant City so special. Each year we continue to evolve, and this theme reminds us that our story is still being written."

The Florida Strawberry Festival will take place from Feb. 26 through March 8, 2026.