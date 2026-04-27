Former Florida Gov. Charlie Crist files to run for mayor of St. Petersburg

ST. PETE, Fla. — Former Florida Gov. Charlie Crist is officially running for mayor of St. Petersburg, after filing paperwork to enter the race.

Crist, a St. Petersburg native, previously served as Florida’s 44th governor from 2007 to 2011. He also represented the area in the U.S. House of Representatives. His candidacy marks a return to local politics after years in the state and national office.

The mayoral race will be have incumbent Mayor Ken Welch, St. Pete Councilwoman Brandi Gabbard, community leader Maria Scruggs, Jim Large, Paul Congemi, and Kevin Batdorf.

Election officials will now review filings and set the stage for what could be a high-profile contest in the city’s political landscape.