Former president of the National Baptist Convention, Henry Lyons, dies in Tampa

Henry Lyons
Lance Murphey/AP
Rev. Henry Lyons, of Tampa, Fla., center, takes the news that he has lost the election for president of the National Baptist Convention USA meeting in Memphis, Tenn., Thursday, Sept. 10, 2009. Rev, Julius Scruggs of Huntsville, Ala., will replace outgoing president Dr. William Shaw.(AP Photo/Lance Murphey)
Henry Lyons
TAMPA, Fla. — Dr. Henry J. Lyons, former president of the nation’s largest Black religious organization, has died, according to a statement from the National Baptist Convention, USA, Inc.

An obituary confirmed Lyons passed away on Oct. 27 in Tampa at 83 years old.

Lyons served time in prison in the late 90s after a high-profile fraud scandal.

Lyons served as president of the National Baptist Convention, USA, Inc. from 1994 to 1998.

“We pause to reflect on the distinguished life and faithful service of Dr. Henry J. Lyons, whose leadership and dedication strengthened the witness of our Convention. His unwavering commitment to the church and community will be remembered with deep respect and gratitude,” said the president and executive board of the National Baptist Convention, USA, Inc. in a post on Facebook.

