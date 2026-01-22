Free groceries, health services at weekend event in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Are you a Hillsborough County resident in need of groceries or health service, or both? This weekend you can receive both for free.

Hillsborough County’s Healthy Living Program is hosting a community health fair this Saturday, Jan. 24 for residents to receive free groceries and a variety of health services.

The free groceries will be available from 9-10:30 a.m. at the Lee Davis Community Resource Center, 3402 N. 22nd St. in Tampa. The food provided in partnership with Feeding Tampa Bay.

The groceries include fresh fruit, vegetables, meats, canned goods, beans, rice and more. There are no income restrictions to receive the food.

The community health fair will also grant residents access to free health screenings and vaccinations (when available), as well as information on Hillsborough County’s Healthy Living Program and Hillsborough County’s Health Care Plan.

According to a release on the event, the fair will last till noon, and include giveaways and children’s activities.

The Healthy Living Program provides guidance and resources for a healthy lifestyle to Health Care Plan members and Hillsborough residents through local, on-site services.

For more information on the event, the Healthy Living Program, or the Hillsborough County Health Care Plan, call 813-272-5040.

Tampa Bay 28 and Feeding Tampa Bay partner for Pack the Pantries and Food for Families initiatives.