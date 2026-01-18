Tampa rally demands justice and human rights for Iran

TAMPA, Fla. — Dozens of people gathered in Tampa over the weekend in a show of solidarity with demonstrators in Iran, urging the world to pay attention to ongoing government oppression and economic hardship in the country.

Waving signs and chanting slogans, participants at the "Free Iran" rally said they were standing up for those in Iran who cannot safely speak out. Many pointed to recent protests that have erupted across the nation, where the U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency reports thousands have been killed or detained during the unrest.

Some attending the Tampa rally said they have lost contact with loved ones back home and worry about their safety. By taking to the streets here, they hope to amplify the voices of those who are being silenced.

“I never protested. This is my first one, but this is for the people of Iran,” said demonstrator Janet Malaki. “They are killing the young people, and we need to have President Trump hear our voices. We need Iran to be free. We do not want the terrorist regime in Iran. We need freedom for our people and peace for the rest of the world.”

Organizers said they hope their public demonstration sends a message of unity and support while raising awareness among Americans about the human rights crisis in Iran.



Share Your Story with Annette



Annette Gutierrez knows safety is important for every community. She’s focused on finding solutions and getting results for both crime and our roads. She takes pride in sharing stories from Sarasota and Manatee counties, so send Annette tips on how she can help.

Contact Annette Gutierrez First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Annette Gutierrez knows safety is important for every community. She’s focused on finding solutions and getting results for both crime and our roads. She takes pride in sharing stories from Sarasota and Manatee counties, so send Annette tips on how she can help.