TAMPA, Fla. — It's time to get festive! If you love the holidays, the Winter Village at Curtis Hixon Park in Tampa is a great place to go!

"It gets very, very busy, especially the weekend before Christmas," said Carla Ibanez, the Media and External Affairs Coordinator for the Tampa Downtown Partnership. "A lot of people love to support local, and we're so happy to partner with so many local vendors and entrepreneurs. There's something for everybody."

WATCH: It's time to get Festive! Winter Village is back at Curtis Hixon Park

It's time to get Festive! Winter Village is back at Curtis Hixon Park

Truly! Do you love to ice skate? Lace up and hit the ice.

"I must say, it feels like magical in there," said Carla.

She suggests that if skating isn’t your thing, you try something different! You can pick up gifts for friends and family at local shops along the riverwalk, grab a festive bite to eat or sip on a holiday-inspired drink. There will be musical performances too. And we can’t forget about the Winter Village Express!

“This has quickly become a Tampa tradition. We turn our historic streetcar into a holiday experience, and it’s become really, really popular throughout the years," said Ibanez.

So popular that it’s nearly sold out!

“This year we are very focused on Karaoke, so get your vocals ready," she said. "We used to do trivia and kids games, but this year it’s very karaoke focused, and just get ready to learn about Tampa's history as well.”

The Winter Village Express runs every Sunday from Nov. 22 to Dec. 20. It’s $10 a person, and kids under 1 are free if they don’t need a seat. It’s a 50-minute ride from downtown Tampa to Ybor and back. You’ll start at the Whiting Street stop.

If you're anything like me, before you leave the house for an event, you want to know if there is parking and if it's easy to get to. The answer is yes! You can park in the Fort Brooke Garage, which is just a hop, skip, and a jump away from the Whiting Street stop, which is stop number 11. Once your 50-minute ride is over, you can walk over to Curtis Hixon Park, which is about an 8-minute walk.

For all the information on the Winter Village and to get tickets for the Winter Village Express (if there's any left!) click here.