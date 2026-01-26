Frustration grows at TPA as winter storm impacts flights

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa International Airport (TPA) is playing catch-up on Monday morning after hundreds of flights were delayed or canceled over the weekend.

Before 8 a.m. on Monday, there were already 69 cancellations and 51 delays.

Frustration is building at the airport as travelers tell Tampa Bay 28 they hope to make it out. Many people slept in chairs at the airport after delays and cancellations late Sunday night.

Wendy Lee is heading home to Toronto, but she has already dealt with a cancellation and delay.

“Our original flight time was 10:30 last night, but we got a cancellation email notice last night. It is supposed to depart at 6:30 this morning, but then delayed again to 8:15," said Lee.

She said the airport was full of people in the same situation, sleeping in chairs overnight.

“It was terrible,” Lee said.

Wendy Lee's situation highlights the frustrating scenario that so many travelers are facing.

Lynda and Bill McKinnis are making their way back to North Carolina.

“Right now, they got me booked for tomorrow, but we need to get back today so we booked a car back to North Carolina,” said Bill.

For others, driving is simply not an option. Angela Stokes is trying to make her way back to Ohio.

“They offered us one for Wednesday, and that would be a straight flight, but we have a chance of going out tomorrow early in the morning and then going through Chicago,” said Stokes.

She said flexibility is key right now, but frustration is written all over travelers' faces at TPA. Many tell Tampa Bay 28 they are hoping to make it out on the next available flight.

Experts say in situations like this, the best thing to do is constantly check your airline's app. You can also track where your aircraft is coming from. If you have issues, contact the airline directly.



Share Your Story with Keely



From finding savings to help navigate the price of paradise, to the safety of our roads, and even the latest medical breakthroughs; Keely McCormick is dedicated to helping you get the most out of your day. Share your ideas with Keely below.

Contact Keely McCormick First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. From finding savings to help navigate the price of paradise, to the safety of our roads, and even the latest medical breakthroughs; Keely McCormick is dedicated to helping you get the most out of your day. Share your ideas with Keely below.