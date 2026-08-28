Tampa man hit, killed by tractor-trailer trying to cross U.S. 41

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FLA. — A Tampa man was killed in Hillsborough County on Friday after he was hit by a tractor-trailer trying to cross U.S. Highway 41, authorities said.
The tractor-trailer, driven by a 54-year-old Riverview man, was traveling southbound on U.S. 41.
North of 12th Avenue South, the 48-year-old Tampa pedestrian attempted to walk across the highway at about 3:15 a.m, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said.
The pedestrian entered the path of the vehicle and was struck by the truck.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
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