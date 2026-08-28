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Hillsborough County commissioners vote 5-2 to approve Rays' Tampa stadium funding

The approved plan would have Hillsborough County be responsible for nearly $800 million in public funding.
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Tampa Bay Rays
Rays stadium.jpeg
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TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners voted 5-2 on Friday to approve the development and funding agreement for the Tampa Bay Rays' proposed new ballpark at the Dale Mabry campus of Hillsborough College.

The vote comes one day after Tampa City Council approved its portion of the funding plan in a 4-3 vote.

The approved plan would have Hillsborough County be responsible for nearly $800 million in public funding.

This is a developing story.

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Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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