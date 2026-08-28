TPD: Ybor Heights shooting that left 2 dead ruled murder-suicide

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police said a deadly shooting earlier this month in the Ybor Heights neighborhood has been classified as a murder-suicide, according to a news release.

Last Friday, officers responded to a home in the 3500 block of North 15th Street, where they found a woman in her mid-20s dead from a gunshot wound, according to the Tampa Police Department (TPD).

Police identified a man found inside the home with a self-inflicted gunshot wound as 51-year-old Armario Gilbert. TPD said he later died from his injuries.

Detectives said evidence indicated Gilbert shot the woman during a dispute inside the home before turning the gun on himself, per the release.

Three children were also found inside the residence during the response. TPD said the children were unharmed and are receiving support through the department’s victim advocate services.

The investigation remains active.

TPD reminded residents that help is available for those experiencing domestic violence, abuse, or mental health crises through resources including The Spring of Tampa Bay (813-247-7233), the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (988), and the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay (211).