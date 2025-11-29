Gas line break prompts evacuation at Tampa apartment complex near Temple Terrace

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — According to Tampa Fire Rescue (TFR), residents at the Park at Chesterfield Apartments in Tampa were evacuated Saturday after plumbers accidentally damaged a two-inch gas line while working.
Nearby units that were not evacuated were instructed to shelter in place as a precaution.
Fire crews responded to the scene and said the incident has been mitigated.
Officials said residents are expected to be allowed back into their homes soon.
