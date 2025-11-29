Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Gas line break prompts evacuation at Tampa apartment complex near Temple Terrace

IMG_1983.jpg
Tampa Fire Rescue
Screenshot
IMG_1983.jpg
Posted
and last updated

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — According to Tampa Fire Rescue (TFR), residents at the Park at Chesterfield Apartments in Tampa were evacuated Saturday after plumbers accidentally damaged a two-inch gas line while working.

Nearby units that were not evacuated were instructed to shelter in place as a precaution.

Fire crews responded to the scene and said the incident has been mitigated.

Officials said residents are expected to be allowed back into their homes soon.

Lawsuit alleges deputy driving 97 mph without lights and siren killed truck driver

Deputy was speeding to call involving a fight among elementary school students on school bus when black box shows he was driving nearly double the speed limit on busy highway

Lawsuit alleges deputy driving 97 mph without lights and siren killed truck driver

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.