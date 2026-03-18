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Threat to MacDill Air Force Base prompts shelter-in-place procedures: Officials

Threat to MacDill Air Force Base prompts shelter-in-place procedures: Officials
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Threat to MacDill Air Force Base prompts shelter-in-place procedures: Officials
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TAMPA, Fla. — MacDill Air Force Base said Wednesday it has implemented shelter-in-place procedures after a threat was made to the installation.

MacDill Air Fore Base said in a statement on March 18:

A threat was made against MacDill Air Force Base. We take all threats seriously and immediately sheltered in place. As a matter of policy, we will not release specifics on what security measures have been implemented, but we are taking appropriate measures to prioritize the safety and security of our installation.

Tampa Bay 28 reporter Jada Williams is at MacDill Air Force Base and said all vehicles are being turned around and are not allowed to enter.

MacDill AFB Dale Mabry Gate

On March 17, MacDill Air Force Base was placed at a Force Protection Condition (FPCON) Charlie, a heightened security posture that is the second-highest threat level, according to a Facebook post from the base.

On March 16, the Dale Mabry gate was closed while bomb techs investigated a package found near the MacDill AFB Visitors Center.

Tampa Bay 28's Jada Williams is covering this breaking news story. Stay with Tampa Bay 28 on all platforms for the latest information as it becomes available.

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