Girl, 16, hits deputy patrol car trying to flee: HCSO

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FLA. — A 16-year-old female was arrested by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) on Saturday after she hit a patrol car trying to flee deputies, authorities said.

Angelisa Ugarte was charged with grand theft motor vehicle, fleeing to elude and resisting an officer without violence.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a vehicle that was stolen in the area of Sheldon Road and West Hillsborough Avenue.

When deputies attempted to stop Ugarte, she fled and later struck a marked patrol vehicle while trying to flee, HCSO officials said.

Ugarte, 16, also was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.