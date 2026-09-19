TAMPA, Fla — Sheltair's hangar at Tampa International Airport traded private jets for possibility Saturday, hosting a Girls in Aviation event that drew more than 1,200 attendees.

The event was organized by Women in Aviation Tampa Bay, one of hundreds of chapters across the country hosting Girls in Aviation events Saturday.

WATCH: Girls in aviation event at Tampa International Airport draws over 1,200 attendees

Girls in aviation event at Tampa International Airport draws over 1,200 attendees

Margaret Armstrong brought her 10-year-old daughter, Zyra Duarte, from Orlando to attend.

"I'm in flight school and I think it's important for girls to see representation and be able to access these type of events," Armstrong said.

Zyra said the experience left an impression on her.

"I think it was really cool like just seeing the helicopter and seeing like all the different buttons around it. So I just wanted to get in it," Zyra said.

Victoria Jones, president of the Women in Aviation Tampa Bay chapter, said the event is designed to open doors for girls who may not yet know aviation is an option for them.

"It's to really try to educate, Hey, this is something that you can do in the future for people that really don't know anything about this industry. I'm a second career person myself, so I didn't even learn about the world of aviation until 4 years ago," Jones said.

Jones noted that female representation in commercial aviation remains rare.

"It's very uncommon to see a female pilot because 6% of commercial pilots today are female," Jones said.

She said events like this one are an investment in the future.

"I wish I knew about this industry sooner. You can't be what you can't see," Jones said.

Women in Aviation Tampa Bay hosts additional events throughout the year. More information can be found on their website.