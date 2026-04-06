Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Gov. DeSantis holding press conference at USF with Lt. Gov. Collins

Florida Lieutenant Governor Jay Collins and Governor Ron DeSantis
Chris O'Meara/AP
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, right, laughs as newly named Lieutenant Governor Jay Collins speaks during a news conference Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Florida Lieutenant Governor Jay Collins and Governor Ron DeSantis
Posted
and last updated

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to hold a press conference in Tampa on Monday morning.

The governor is scheduled to speak at the University of South Florida Gibbons Alumni Center at 11 a.m. on April 6.

WATCH LIVE HERE

Lieutenant Gov. Jay Collins will also be in attendance, per the release.

The topic of the press conference has not been announced.

Tampa Bay 28 will be at the event and stream it live on the website and Facebook.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

Seminole Hard Rock Tampa and The Motor Enclave announce new partnership to create Hard Rock Speedway

To celebrate the partnership, Hard Rock displayed classic cars, including a replica of the Shelby from "Gone in 60 Seconds" and a replica Daytona from "Miami Vice."

Seminole Hard Rock Tampa and The Motor Enclave announce new partnership to create Hard Rock Speedway

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.