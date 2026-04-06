Gov. DeSantis holding press conference at USF with Lt. Gov. Collins

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to hold a press conference in Tampa on Monday morning.

The governor is scheduled to speak at the University of South Florida Gibbons Alumni Center at 11 a.m. on April 6.

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Lieutenant Gov. Jay Collins will also be in attendance, per the release.

The topic of the press conference has not been announced.

Tampa Bay 28 will be at the event and stream it live on the website and Facebook.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.