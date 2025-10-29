Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Hillsborough County

Gov. DeSantis to speak in Tampa at USF

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a press conference in Tampa on Wednesday morning.

Gov. DeSantis is set to speak at the Sam and Martha Gibbons Alumni Center on the University of South Florida campus.

The release says Division of Bond Finance Director Ben Watkins and State University System Chancellor Ray Rodrigues will also be present.

The press conference starts at 9 a.m. Tampa Bay 28 will be at the event and streaming live.

