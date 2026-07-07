Tampa girl raising money for best friend's brain cancer treatment with lemonade stand

TAMPA, Fla. — Lucy Barnett and Lexi Frisby have been best friends for nearly a decade.

One of their favorite activities has always been putting on lemonade stands together.

When Lexi was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer last August, Lucy knew she wanted to help raise money.

Lexi went through radiation and then got dropped from a clinical trial when the cancer progressed to her spine.

Her best option now is a costly treatment in Germany that is not covered by insurance.

That’s when Lucy stepped up and put on a lemonade stand for her best friend.

Lucy has raised more than $2,600 so far.

A website has also been set up to make a tax-deductible donation if you’d like to support Lexi’s treatments.

For more information, click here.



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Larissa Scott stays on top of everything related to education and public health for Tampa Bay 28. If you have a story you want to share, send Larissa a message below.

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. Larissa Scott stays on top of everything related to education and public health for Tampa Bay 28. If you have a story you want to share, send Larissa a message below.