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Tampa girl raising money for best friend's brain cancer treatment with lemonade stand

Tampa girl raises money for friend's brain cancer treatment with lemonade stand
Meredith Barnett
Tampa girl raises money for friend's brain cancer treatment with lemonade stand
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TAMPA, Fla. — Lucy Barnett and Lexi Frisby have been best friends for nearly a decade.

One of their favorite activities has always been putting on lemonade stands together.

When Lexi was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer last August, Lucy knew she wanted to help raise money.

Lexi went through radiation and then got dropped from a clinical trial when the cancer progressed to her spine.

Her best option now is a costly treatment in Germany that is not covered by insurance.

That’s when Lucy stepped up and put on a lemonade stand for her best friend.

Lucy has raised more than $2,600 so far.

A website has also been set up to make a tax-deductible donation if you’d like to support Lexi’s treatments.

For more information, click here.


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