TAMPA, Fla. — City leaders and project managers held a press conference on Tuesday morning to give an update on the West Riverwalk expansion project.

The city of Tampa said officials will provide a look at the construction of the new pedestrian bridges and overlooks.

The West River BUILD Project plans to extend downtown Tampa's Riverwalk to the west side of the Hillsborough River and officials said the project is expected to be completed by 2027.

Mayor Jane Castor, Mobility Director Brandon Campbell, Haskell Representatives Fred Jones and Kyle Skaltsas and President and CEO of Manthey Hospitality Troy Manthey spoke at the event.

Tampa Bay 28 was at the press conference and streamed it live on the website and Facebook.

WATCH FULL PRESS CONFERENCE

Tampa city leaders provide look at West Riverwalk expansion construction

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.