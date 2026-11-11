Josephine's Italian Market is a delicious family-owned social hub for Brandon community

BRANDON, Fla. — The bread's from Staten Island.

The life-affirming prosciutto is from Parma, Italy.

But make no mistake, for all its worldwide flavors, Josephine's Italian Market (730 W Brandon Blvd) is all about family and friends right here in Brandon.

"I'm born and raised in Brandon," says Josephine's owner Robby Fox. "This community is absolutely first class."

WATCH "Everyone's family at Josephine's Italian Market in Brandon"

EVERYONE'S FAMILY AT JOSEPHINE'S ITALIAN MARKET

When Tampa Bay 28's Good Morning Tampa Bay takes its Community Show series to Brandon this Friday — the fun starts at 6 a.m. — the focus will be on the amazing people and places that make the area such a great place to live, work and play.

But rest assured, there will be a lot of food talk, too.

Reporter Sean Daly (say hi to Sean here!) will be eating all Brandon, including at Tibby's (6 a.m.) and Little Cheesecake Company (9 a.m.).

But Sean just had to make a stop at Josephine's, as well. The Fox family treats every single customer like one of their own, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner to a faithful following that loves their hulking sandwiches and fresh groceries.

For more on Josephine's Italian Market — named after Robby's Sicilian grandmother — go here.

For more Sean Daly stories, go here.



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Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.

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. Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.