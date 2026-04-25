HCSO searching for missing and endangered 63-year-old Tampa woman

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is asking for the public’s help to find a missing and endangered 63-year-old Tampa woman.
Officials said Regla Molinet Oviedo was last seen around 4:48 p.m. April 24 at her home on North 15th Street.
Due to her cognitive condition and dependence on life-sustaining medications, Oviedo is considered endangered, according to HCSO.
Anyone with information on her location is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 813-247-8200.
Homeowner loses decade-long legal battle against St. Pete over unrecorded water pipelines
An Odessa man lost his legal battle against the city of St. Petersburg today after a jury ruled that two massive water mains buried under his property can remain.
Homeowner loses decade-long legal battle against St. Petersburg over unrecorded water pipelines