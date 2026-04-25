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HCSO searching for missing and endangered 63-year-old Tampa woman

HCSO searching for missing and endangered 63-year-old Tampa woman
HCSO
HCSO searching for missing and endangered 63-year-old Tampa woman
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TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is asking for the public’s help to find a missing and endangered 63-year-old Tampa woman.

Officials said Regla Molinet Oviedo was last seen around 4:48 p.m. April 24 at her home on North 15th Street.

Due to her cognitive condition and dependence on life-sustaining medications, Oviedo is considered endangered, according to HCSO.

Anyone with information on her location is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 813-247-8200.

Homeowner loses decade-long legal battle against St. Pete over unrecorded water pipelines

An Odessa man lost his legal battle against the city of St. Petersburg today after a jury ruled that two massive water mains buried under his property can remain.

Homeowner loses decade-long legal battle against St. Petersburg over unrecorded water pipelines

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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