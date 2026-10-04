Helicopters to spray for mosquitoes in East Tampa, Bloomingdale as dengue concerns grow

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Residents in parts of East Tampa, East Lake, Palm River and Bloomingdale can expect to see low-flying helicopters throughout the week as Hillsborough County steps up mosquito-control efforts in response to dengue virus activity.

According to Hillsborough County, helicopters will conduct daytime treatments from Oct. 5 through Oct. 9 targeting mosquito larvae in standing water.

Officials said the aerial treatments are part of an effort to disrupt the mosquito life cycle and reduce the risk of mosquito-borne illnesses, including dengue fever.

The helicopters will apply a liquid form of Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis, or Bti, a naturally occurring bacterium used to kill mosquito larvae. County officials said the product does not harm people, pets, fish, birds or beneficial insects and breaks down naturally in the environment.

The treatment areas include:

East Lake/East Tampa

North boundary: Sligh Avenue

South boundary: Interstate 4

East boundary: North 50th Street

West boundary: North 22nd Street

Palm River/West Bloomingdale

North boundary: Selmon Expressway

South boundary: Alafia River

East boundary: U.S. 301

West boundary: Hillsborough Bay

Residents may notice helicopters flying just above trees and buildings, repeated passes over neighborhoods and visible spraying operations during daylight hours.

County officials said mosquito management crews are increasing both aerial and ground treatments after mosquito traps in several neighborhoods detected dengue virus activity.

Officials are encouraging residents to protect themselves by wearing long sleeves and pants, using insect repellent and removing standing water around homes.