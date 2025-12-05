High school students push for change to e-bike helmet law

TAMPA, Fla. — Four high school students are working to change Florida law to help protect more teenagers with the rise of electronic bikes.

Maggie Takamatsu, a student at Freedom High School, sees the problem daily during her commute to school.

"I go to school every day, and I see so many kids, elementary school through high school, commute on electric scooters or electric bikes," Takamatsu said.

Electric bikes, or e-bikes, are becoming increasingly popular as a cheaper way to get around. But with the rise in popularity, there has been a corresponding rise in accidents.

"Everyone always thinks, Oh, that'll never happen to me. I don't have to wear a helmet, but it's not true because it can happen to anyone," said Zoee Weston, a Junior at Freedom High School.

Through a Hillsborough County School District program called Ought to be a Law, the four students — Philip Ernst, Maggie Takamatsu, Zoee Weston, and Abigail Carnahan — decided to use their voices and experiences to make a difference.

They are bringing a bill to lawmakers, including state Representative Susan Valdes, to raise the age at which helmets are mandated for e-bike riders in Florida from 16 to 18.

"If we're making this change of raising the mandated legal age for helmets, it would widen the range of keeping students safe, not just students, but even other minors up to 18, which goes beyond high school for some," Ernst said.

Valdes picked up their bill after a town hall meeting. On Friday, they officially filed it together.

"I thought it was really, really important that we pass a law that would make sure that they have to wear helmets," Carnahan said.

With the bill officially filed, the next step will be committee hearings.

If the bill makes it all the way to the floor, the students say they're hoping they can actually be in Tallahassee for that vote.



Blake Phillips is based in Hillsborough County and shares stories from all over the Tampa Bay area.

