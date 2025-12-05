Arrest made in October shooting death of Tampa 17-year-old

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office announced it has made an arrest in the shooting death of 17-year-old Travaun Johnson.

HCSO said it arrested Cordaryl Johnson Jr., 18, on charges of second-degree murder by a person other than a person engaged in robbery, armed burglary of a conveyance with assault and battery and robbery with a firearm.

Deputies responded to the 10000 block of Country Hollow Drive in Tampa on Oct. 21. At 9:30 p.m., deputies located Johnson deceased with upper body trauma.

On October 27, nearly 200 people attended a candlelight vigil at Cypress Point Park to honor Johnson's life and seek justice for his death.

HCSO said the investigation remains ongoing. Deputies have not released additional details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.



