Hillsborough County announces reduced in-class screen time for K-2 students

HILLSBOROUGH CO., Fla. — Hillsborough County Public Schools (HCPS) announced new guidelines to reduce screen time in K-2 classrooms.

HCPS said programs like i-Ready, Amira, and Imagine Learning will no longer be used as part of daily classroom instruction in kindergarten, first grade and second grade classes.

"Students in grades K–2 will spend more time reading printed books, writing, discussing ideas, and participating in activities that support language and literacy development," said HCPS.

According to HCPS, the decision was based on research supporting more authentic learning experiences for young children.

For additional information on the changes, click here.