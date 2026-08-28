State health dept. issues health advisory, recommends against swimming at Bahia Beach in Ruskin

The state health department has recommended against swimming and other water-related activities at Bahia Beach due to water quality issues.

The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County issued a water quality health advisory for the Ruskin beach at 2513 W Shell Point Road on Thursday due elevated levels of Enterococcus bacteria.

According the Environmental Protection Agency, the bacteria live in the intestines of warm-blooded animals and "indicate possible contamination of surface waters by fecal waste," though there are also "non-fecal sources" of the bacteria.

"Enterococci are typically not considered harmful to humans, but their presence in the environment may indicate that other disease-causing agents such as such as viruses, bacteria and protozoa may also be present," the EPA's page on the bacteria states.

Health officials said testing completed Wednesday indicated that levels for the bacteria did not meet recreational water quality criteria recommended by the state health department.

"DOH-Hillsborough advises against any water-related activities at this location due to an increased risk of illness in swimmers," health officials said in a release.

The advisory is in effect "until bacteria levels are below the accepted health level."

The area has faced repeated advisories for the bacteria, including one as recently as Aug. 21.