Three teens, one 13, now charged as adults in Tampa attempted murder: SAO

TAMPA, FLA. — Three teenagers, one aged 13, are now being charged as adults in the Tampa attempted murder of a homeless man in July.

On July 13, Samari Bryant, 13, Corliss Sirmons, 14, and Javonnie Council, 16, admitted to looking for homeless people to “mess with” because they were bored, said the State Attorney’s Office (SAO), 13th Judicial Circuit.

The teens told the Tampa Police Department that they repeatedly beat the victim whom they found outside the Walgreens at 3917 N. Nebraska Ave.

They are now being charged as adults with second-degree attempted murder, the SAO said.

“Charging a juvenile as an adult is one of the most serious decisions we make, and it is never one we take lightly. But we also have a responsibility to protect this community and stand up for victims who cannot stand up for themselves,” said State Attorney Suzy Lopez.

Police found the victim lying on the ground with cuts to his face, significant swelling, and a crooked nose. He was admitted to the hospital for a traumatic brain injury, broken ribs and severe injuries all over his body. He was unable to tell police about what happened due to having a medically necessary ventilator following the beating.

“No human being should be treated as a target for someone else’s entertainment. Given the severity of the violence and the disturbing nature of these defendants’ actions, these charges are appropriate and necessary to hold each defendant accountable for this crime,” said Lopez.



The defendants will now be transferred from a juvenile detention center to adult court.

At their first appearance, our office will seek pretrial detention and ask a judge to hold them without bond until trial based on the danger they pose to the community.