Tampa animal rescue over capacity, urgently seeking fosters

TAMPA, Fla — A Tampa animal rescue is making a desperate plea for fosters and volunteers after a sudden influx of dogs pushed its facility beyond capacity.

Mercy Full Project said it is currently caring for about 200 animals, with a staff of just seven people. This week alone, they took in 10 puppies from an accidental litter discovered in a backyard kennel in Dover.

“A little disturbing. They were all in one kennel all together. It was a cry for help,” said Lexi Huff, foster coordinator for Mercy Full Project.

Huff said the organization is no stranger to taking in large numbers of animals. She said a rise in owner surrenders and a lack of spaying and neutering pets are driving the problem.

"It's a huge problem here in Tampa and all around Florida. We see it all the time where people are contacting us with so many puppies. It's our day-to-day at this point,” Huff said.

After an urgent plea on social media, neighbors stepped up to foster the 10 puppies, but the animal shelter is in urgent need of more fosters and volunteers to keep up with the influx.

“We would prefer them not having to sit in kennels but to get into loving homes while they are waiting for their forever homes,” said Huff.

Cassandra Messmore and her sons took home a kitten on Saturday, which they are fostering with plans to eventually adopt.

“They need homes, I mean my heart goes out to them. I follow Mercy Full Project on Instagram and just saw the help that they need, especially with the dogs. Unfortunately, we cannot take a dog at this time, but the second best thing was a kitten. And we have a cat at home who could use a friend,” Messmore said.

If you can't foster, the rescue says donations for food, medical care, and supplies are also critically needed.

“We are purely just donations that are coming in. We accept everything. Monetary donations, food donations, litter, litter boxes, anything you can think of, we would greatly appreciate it,” Huff said.

The group hosts an adoption event every Saturday at its facility at 901 N. Fremont Ave. in Tampa, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.



