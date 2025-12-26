Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
No injuries after alleged argument in Tampa led to shots being fired: TPD

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) said it is investigating reports of shots fired near 24th Street and 17th Avenue.

TPD said officers responded to a shots-fired call around 4:43 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators believe shots were fired after an argument.

No victims or injuries were reported, TPD said. Property damage was reported in the 1600 block of 24th Avenue.

The investigation remains active, TPD said.

