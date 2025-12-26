Purple Alert issued for Tampa woman missing since Christmas Eve

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) said it has issued a Purple Alert for a missing woman who may need care.
TPD said it is searching for Iveta Krenek, 59. She was last seen around 6 p.m. on Dec. 24 at the Crown Pointe Apartments (4101 Oak Knoll Court).
She was last seen wearing unknown clothing and should be traveling on foot, TPD said.
Krenek has numerous medical conditions and may require care.
Anyone with information on her location is urged to contact the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130 and refer to case number 2025-721723.
