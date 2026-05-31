Tampa Fire Rescue defeats Tampa Police in Badge Bowl fundraiser for children battling cancer

TAMPA, Fla. — The annual Badge Bowl returned Saturday, bringing together members of the Tampa Police Department and Tampa Fire Rescue for a friendly football rivalry with a much bigger purpose.

The game, held for the first time indoors at One Buc Place, benefits the 1Voice Foundation, a nonprofit organization that supports children battling cancer and their families.

The Badge Bowl began in 2002 and pits police officers against firefighters in a flag football game. While competition remains a key part of the event, organizers say the focus is on raising awareness and support for pediatric cancer patients.

One of the featured team champions was Audrey Brown, who was diagnosed with Stage 3 liver cancer when she was five years old.

“It was rough, but apparently I died twice,” Brown said. “But here I am today.”

Brown represented Team Blue during the event.

“It’s a really cool experience,” she said. “I’m excited to do it for my first time.”

Tony McLaurin served as a team captain for the firefighters. He was diagnosed with leukemia 18 months ago.

“1Voice knows he loves football and put him as the captain of the firefighters, and we are team red, and he’s super excited,” his father, Ronnie, said.

Tampa Fire Rescue firefighter Travis Williams said the rivalry remains strong, but everyone involved understands the game's true purpose.

“There is competitiveness. For sure,” Williams said. “I mean, it’s firefighters and police officers. It’s competitive, but we make sure we don’t lose why we are here.”

Tampa Police Department officer Ben Brown, who coached the police team, said the event puts the focus on the challenges faced by children and families battling cancer.

“Just having a chance to have some kind of charity for these children and watching the battles they’ve gone through and the struggles,” he said. “It means a lot.”

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers players Martin Gramatica and Ernest Graham attended as celebrity captains. But on this field, the kids are the stars.

Tampa Fire Rescue defeated Tampa Police 34-27.

More information about supporting families affected by pediatric cancer is available through the 1Voice Foundation here.



Share Your Story with Erik



For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.

Contact Erik Waxler First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.