Hillsborough County detention deputy arrested for DUI, placed on administrative leave without pay: HCSO

(Source: Raycom Media)
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said a detention deputy was placed on administrative leave without pay after she was arrested for driving under the influence on Saturday.

HCSO said the Manatee County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of a possible intoxicated driver near 1200 Upper Manatee River Road around 8:30 p.m. Deputies found the vehicle improperly parked at the Brixley Apartments. The driver, identified as Shannon McBride, 60, was located in the driver's seat and showed signs of impairment, HCSO said.

McBride was taken into custody and refused to provide a breath sample. She was taken to the Manatee County jail and charged with driving under the influence, HCSO said.

McBride had been employed with HCSO for seven years and was assigned to the housing unit at the Orient Road jail. HCSO said she is currently on administrative leave without pay pending the outcome of the internal investigation.

