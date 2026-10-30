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World of Beer in Brandon hosts immersive Halloween Pop-Up with spooky eats and drinks

Try the Blood Moon Bat Wings and Witch's Cauldron Dip!
World of Beer in Brandon hosts a Halloween Pop-Up with spooky treats and drinks.
World of Beer in Brandon Hosts Halloween Pop-Up
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BRANDON, Fla. — Blood Moon Bat Wings!

Grave Digger Burger!

Featuring creeeepy eats and drinks that sound like something Ozzy Osbourne would order, buzzy hotspot World of Beer in Brandon at 2878 Providence Lakes Blvd is hosting an immersive Halloween Pop-Up event this spooky season.

WATCH "World of Beer in Brandon Hosts Halloween Pop-Up"

World of Beer in Brandon Hosts Halloween Pop-Up

Drinks include the Crypt Keeper (in a skull glass, no less), and the local watering hole is adorned with all manner of great and ghostly decorations.

And please make sure to say hello to the always festively dressed bartender Jenna Lehigh, a Brandon legend.

Only two locations in Florida were chosen to host this exclusive seasonal pop-up (the other is down south), and Brandon got the nod.

The Halloween fun at WOB is available for lunch and dinner all through the weekend.

For more information on World of Beer, go here.

To follow all of Sean Daly's adventures, go here.

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