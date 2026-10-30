Ruskin man arrested after stabbing, robbing man near food pantry: HCSO

RUSKIN, Fla. — A Ruskin man has been arrested after deputies say he attacked, stabbed and robbed a man near a local food pantry.

Deputies responded around 8 a.m. Tuesday to a 911 call near Calvary Angel's Attic food pantry in Ruskin, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO).

When deputies arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed.

The victim told investigators he was struck multiple times with an unknown object during the attack.

According to the sheriff's office, the suspect stole the man's jewelry, cellphone and wallet before running from the area.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives later identified the suspect as Joshua Mobley, 27, according to HCSO.

On Thursday, investigators located Mobley on Harbour Blue Street in Ruskin and took him into custody.

Mobley is charged with robbery with a weapon involving property valued between $750 and $20,000 and aggravated battery with a weapon causing great bodily harm.

"This victim was ambushed from behind and left injured near a place where our neighbors go for help," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement.

The investigation remains active.