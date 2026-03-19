Hillsborough County extended emergency burn ban for 10th straight week

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County announced Thursday an extension again to its emergency burn ban on all outdoor open burning in all areas of the county.

This marks the 10th consecutive week of the burn ban.

Officials said despite the recent rain and cooler weather, "dry conditions continue to increase the danger of wildfires in Hillsborough County with drought conditions expected to remain high to very high in March."

The news of the burn ban extension comes a week after Hernando County announced it lifted its ban on March 11.

Per the release, 1,324 forest and brush fires in Florida have burned over 78,361 acres since January.

Hillsborough County said the only exceptions to the ban include the following: "constantly attended barbecue grill for outdoor cooking, certain agricultural enterprises in eastern and southern Hillsborough County that can dispose of agricultural plastic through controlled burns, and burning that has been specifically allowed by the Florida Forest Service."