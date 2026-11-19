TAMPA, Fla. — We're inducting two more awesome Bolts backers into the Lightning Fan Zone!

Local designers Kelsey Belmont (Kelsey Belmont Designs) and Laura Paredes (Peanut Gallery Art) have tapped into the stylish vibe at Lightning games, hand-crafting jewelry and hair accessories to up fans' fashion games.

Kelsey and Laura's personal designs are available to purchase in-store at Heads and Tails on Tampa's Kennedy Boulevard (4524 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa).

WATCH: Local designers turn Lightning love into Bolts bling

Lightning Fan Zone: Local designers turn Lightning love into Bolts bling

"I like to think the Lightning bring the energy and I bring the sparkle," says Kelsey, who also hosts pop-up jewelry bar experiences (bracelets, earrings and more), including at sporting events. (Find her schedule of events here.)

Laura says her Lightning bows, scrunchies and headbands are selling like never before. She also designs for other local teams — pro, college, even for local high schools so students can show some spirit. (For her colorful display, go here.)

If you know a diehard Lightning fan who deserves some love, let Sean know on his Instagram page @seandalytv.



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Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.

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. Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.