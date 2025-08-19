Hillsborough County residents push for permanent solution to flooding

- Residents of a Hillsborough County community are advocating for a "permanent solution" to the recurring flooding issues that plague their streets.
- Neighbors who live near the intersection of Stolls Avenue and Stillbrook Avenue said the area floods multiple times a year, not just during hurricane season.
- They are calling for the drains in the area to be cleaned out and replaced, so Tampa Bay 28 reached out to the county with their concerns.
- The official response from the county is as follows:
County staff completed a comprehensive cleaning of the buried stormwater pipes throughout the Baycrest community in June 2025.
- A follow-up inspection of Stillbrook Avenue was completed about a month later on July 14. As a result, additional clearing of inlets on Stillbrook Avenue near Stolls Avenue and on Millwood Drive has been identified. This additional cleaning is scheduled.
- This work in Baycrest is scheduled to take place between late September and October, weather, equipment, or other emergency responses permitting.
- There also is a canal crew working its way southward through Town ‘N Country that should be doing routine canal maintenance on the canals in this neighborhood in the next couple of months.
Chris Wilkerson
