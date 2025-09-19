Hillsborough County school zone camera guidance updated: HCSO

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) has updated its guidance for Hillsborough County school zone cameras.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff said all school zone cameras will follow the same start and end time. Different school zones had different start and end times previously.

HCSO said the normal speed limit in those areas will also be photo-enforced outside of school hours. When the lights are flashing, the lower speed limit will be photo-enforced.

In areas with multiple schools, the period will extend from the earliest start time to the latest dismissal across all schools within the zone, HCSO said.