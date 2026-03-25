Hillsborough deputy arrested, charged with aggravated domestic violence in Pasco County: HCSO

PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A Hillsborough County deputy was arrested and charged with domestic violence in Pasco County, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO).

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office arrested 35-year-old Dayton Thomas on March 24 and charged with domestic aggravated battery involving serious injuries, per HCSO.

According to investigators, Thomas was involved in a domestic-related altercation on March 24 in Port Richey, during which the person sustained injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The report said Thomas has worked for HCSO for 10 years and was assigned to the Department of Patrol Services.

Deputies said Thomas has been suspended without pay pending the outcome of the active criminal and administrative investigation.