Hillsborough inmate dies after being found unresponsive at Orient Road Jail: HCSO

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — An inmate at the Orient Road Jail has died after being found unresponsive earlier this week, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO).

Officials said Liam Thomas, 27, was discovered unresponsive by jail staff at 6:48 p.m. on Sept. 21.

Thomas was transported to Tampa General Hospital, where he remained under care until he was pronounced dead at 1:27 a.m. on Sept. 27, according to the sheriff's office.

Preliminary information indicates Thomas' injuries appear to have been self-inflicted, HCSO said.

The Hillsborough County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the official cause of death.