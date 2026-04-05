Hillsborough inmate found dead at Falkenburg Road Jail: HCSO

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Falkenburg Road Jail inmate who was found unresponsive last week.

Officials said Nathan Holmberg, 34, was discovered by staff on March 30 and taken to Tampa General Hospital. He was pronounced dead on April 3 at 10:14 p.m. Preliminary findings indicate the death was by suicide.

The Medical Examiner’s Office is conducting an investigation to determine the official cause of death, and Holmberg’s next of kin have been notified.

Holmberg was booked into jail on March 25 on charges stemming from an investigation that began in Hernando County, including two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation of a victim under 12 and two counts of promotion of a sexual performance by a child. Detectives said evidence found on a cellular device linked him to offenses in Hillsborough County dating back to 2018.

He was also awaiting a grand jury indictment in Pinellas County on 47 additional counts related to child sexual abuse material.

The sheriff’s office said the case remains under investigation and updates will be released through the public affairs office.