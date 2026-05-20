YBOR CITY, Fla. — In with the new while honoring the old.

That's the mindset of entrepreneur Josh Pardue, one of the young visionaries leading the rejuvenation of Ybor City.

Shaping the future of this historic neighborhood, however, isn't just about business for Josh — it's about home.

WATCH: The Bricks in Ybor City is a rejuvenated neighborhood hangout bridging old and new

The Bricks in Ybor City is a rejuvenated neighborhood hangout

He has roots here (a USF alum, a longtime Ybor City denizen). He has emotional skin in the game.

So when he bought the Bricks, a longtime gathering place in Ybor City, he knew he wanted this "elevated" neighborhood bar and restaurant to bridge the past and the future with style and respect.

"Places like this are going to transition and have new life," Josh says, "while still holding on to some of that culture and character."

Across from the Hotel Haya — and close to the epic Gasworx project that will bring in thousands of new residents — the Bricks is housed in an architecturally handsome building that used to be a hangout for the skateboarding crowd.

Josh brought in a more culinary-minded menu (try the Sean Daly Dog — seriously!), new music, new art, new design — and a new vibe for these changing times. The careful attention to detail is evident in every inch.

The Bricks is open Wednesday through Sunday for lunch, dinner, and late night, and features both live music and DJs.

For a full schedule of events, menu, and more, go here.

To check out the Sean Daly Dog, go here.



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Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.

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. Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.