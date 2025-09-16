WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — As part of our Hispanic Heritage Month coverage, we're taking a closer look at the power of being bilingual.

For one woman, it became a mission to share her knowledge with others.

Hispanic Heritage Spotlight: From Cuba to the classroom, one mom's mission bridges language gaps

After leaving Cuba without knowing English, Mahiette Tarrago turned her experience into action, creating bilingual educational tools to help bridge the gap for families navigating two languages.

Tarrago reached out to Tampa Bay 28 reporter Annette Gutierrez to share her learning aids with others, inspired by her journey that began in Cuba.

"I came here with no English and no career," said Tarrago.

She left Cuba at the age of 17, spent time in Spain, and arrived in America at the age of 22—determined to pursue the American Dream.

She went on to earn her master's degree in media design—and graduated valedictorian.

"I came here because there is no other place in the world where you can work hard and get what you want," said Tarrago.

When her son, Ahvner Vazquez, now a junior at USF Tampa, started school, she noticed a problem.

"When he was little, he was told at school that speaking in Spanish is a bad behavior," said Tarrago.

"I actually forgot a lot of the Spanish that I knew," said Vazquez.

So, Tarrago taught him herself— and turned that experience into a mission to help other families keep their language and culture alive.

That's when she created the character 'Ahvian the Creative' – to help kids learn Spanish and English in a fun, hands-on way. Tarrago incorporated the character into books, games, sensory items, puzzles, pillows, puppets, and more.

"The kids work in a sensory world," said Tarrago. "They need to develop their motor skills, and it goes beyond just a reading, just a writing, it needs a more holistic education for children."

"It just allows you to connect with people in other senses, so it's not just culture, it's language," said Vazquez.

According to the U.S. Census, more than 22% of Floridians speak Spanish, and these tools can support bilingual families.

"So many of our kids are bilingual or have parents and grandparents that only speak Spanish," said Tonina Llull, the founder/clinical director of MPowerMe.

Gutierrez went to Orlando to learn more about how MPowerMe, a clinic specializing in helping children with special needs, utilizes its products.

"If they feel like they’re playing, they going to learn more," said Stephanie Cameron, an occupational therapist at MPowerMe.

The books and toys bring authentic experiences to life—while helping kids put their feelings into words.

"A child that doesn’t use spoken language, or maybe just is choosing not to in the moment for whatever reason, they can use this and communicate with me without having to use actual words," said Cameron.

Instead of playing on a tablet in the car, Elizavetav De La Cruz Santiago’s baby brother, Liam, learns and plays with the interactive book.

"Whenever he just like needs to do something fun or we're like on a car trip or like the plane or whatever, he just like use it for so long and it's like super fun and interactive for him," said Santiago. "He’ll go 'carro,' and he'll like mix the Spanish and English words together."

Vazquez said he is proud of his mom.

"It's all about being able to help people, to help kids because I needed that when I was a kid," said Ahvner. "And I know kids now that need that now."

If you're a teacher or parent interested in learning more about these products, click here.

